New Orleans meets Birmingham at couple's wedding

There was quite the wedding parade in Birmingham Saturday evening.

Doctor and the new Mrs. Colin Egan shut down Richard Arrington Boulevard to have a New Orleans style second line parade to their wedding reception. Birmingham police officers blocked the road way as guests walked from the Florentine to the Tutwiler. Guests got to see all of downtown Birmingham during the walk over to the Tutwiler.

A second line is a brass band parade that is a tradition in New Orleans. Those walking in the parade twirl a handkerchief in the air.



