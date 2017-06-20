New Orleans meets Birmingham at couple's wedding

There was quite the wedding parade in Birmingham Saturday evening. Doctor and the new Mrs. Colin Egan shut down Richard Arrington Boulevard to have a New Orleans style second line parade to their wedding reception.More >>
There was quite the wedding parade in Birmingham Saturday evening. Doctor and the new Mrs. Colin Egan shut down Richard Arrington Boulevard to have a New Orleans style second line parade to their wedding reception.More >>
Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a car in a Oneonta lake.More >>
Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a car in a Oneonta lake.More >>
We begin the morning with isolated heavy showers, mainly into Talladega and Clay counties.More >>
We begin the morning with isolated heavy showers, mainly into Talladega and Clay counties.More >>
One person is dead after a mining accident in a Monday afternoon at Oak Grove Mine in Adger.More >>
One person is dead after a mining accident in a Monday afternoon at Oak Grove Mine in Adger.More >>
Some crooks were misbehaving on Father’s Day. "Well when I pulled in and seen all of the cars. I didn't know what to expect." Justine Porter of Birmingham MitsubishiMore >>
Some crooks were misbehaving on Father’s Day.More >>