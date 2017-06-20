Police chase ends after car crashes into Blount Co. pond - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police chase ends after car crashes into Blount Co. pond

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a car in a Oneonta pond. 

A car police were chasing crashed into the pond after running over spike strips and losing control on Highway 132 near Taits Gap Road, according to authorities. 

No injuries were reported. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly