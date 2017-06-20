FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Potential tropical system in the Gulf

We begin the morning with isolated heavy showers, mainly into Talladega and Clay counties. Those showers appear to be stationary and will likely slowly dissipate soon. Our model shows another band of showers approaching the I-20/59 corridor around 2:30 this afternoon, with scattered showers in our area through midnight tonight.

Wednesday rain chances look to be fairly sparse. The moisture moving through our area is expected to come from a potential tropical system now located in the Gulf of Mexico.

As far as the state goes, south Alabama stands to see the greatest amounts of rainfall from this system. Mississippi and Louisiana will likely see the most amounts of rain based on the current forecast trek of this system.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue each day through the weekend.

We should see drier air move in Monday through midweek next week.

Highs remain in the low 80s through Thursday with lows in the low 70s.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Friday through early next week.

