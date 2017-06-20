Man killed in Oak Grove Mine accident

One person is dead after a mining accident on a Monday afternoon at Oak Grove Mine in Adger.

Jasper resident Marius Y. Shepherd was fatally injured around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from Seneca Coal Recourses, LLC.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Alabama Department of Labor. The company says it is fully cooperating.

