Neighbors calling for changes following the death of an eight-year-old outside city park

“Cars come flying from the top of the hill and they don't slow down,” said longtime Gate City resident Archiana Carter.



She said, the speeding cars are just half of the problem.



“A lot of times children come up here riding bicycles and scooters and skateboards and they get to the top of that little hill and they just sit in the middle of the street. I’m concerned about the children.”



She has even more concerns following the death of eight-year-old Amere Savage, who was struck and killed by a car on Sunday , right outside her front door.



Police say it was an accident and don’t believe speed was a factor. Still Carter and others are asking that the city place signs up alerting drivers that kids are playing at the nearby park.



"She's been trying to get signs up for years saying slow down, children at play, but no one listens. Maybe now since this young baby has been killed, they might listen now. I've been staying here for 40 years,this is the first time a child has been hit and killed over here.”



A representative with the parks and recreation department tells WBRC , that department hasn’t received a request to place signage near Lewis Park, but it’s a matter they will look into.



City Council President Johnathan Austin echoed their response.



"I do know that within the city limits of Birmingham we do have the ability to put speedbump signs and all those types of things to make sure people are aware that children are at play,slow down, we can adjust the speed and things like that.”



He also encouraged the community to continue to come forward with their concerns and it’s something that can be addressed through the city’s traffic and engineering department.

We receive requests all the time from residents, whether it's to prevent 18 wheelers from driving through a neighborhood, want to reduce the speed in a neighborhood, city consistently receive requests for things like that. What we do with all citizens is direct them to the mayor’s office and make sure we take the request, understand where it is, and then we notify the administration in particular traffic and engineering so

they can go out there and look at it, assess the situation and determine what needs to be done in that particular location,” explained Austin .



He said it will be the same process in this case .



