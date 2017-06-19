Inmate found dead in Hoover City Jail cell identified

Authorities have identified the inmate who was found dead in his cell Monday evening.

Hoover police say they discovered 40-year-old Matthew Alan Huggins unresponsive male inmate in his holding cell on Monday just before 7 p.m.

Officers attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m.

The man was arrested June 17 on theft of property charges.

He was last seen alive at the jail around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate. Police say there are no immediate signs of foul play, nor are there any indications the man took his own life.

The official cause of death is still under investigation, pending autopsy reports.

