Inmate found dead in Hoover City Jail cell

An unidentified 40-year-old inmate at the Hoover City Jail died in his cell Monday evening.

Police in Hoover say they discovered an unresponsive male inmate in his holding cell on Monday just before 7 p.m.

Officers attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m.

The man was arrested June 17 on theft of property charges.

He was last seen alive by folks at the jail around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate. Police say there are no immediate signs of foul play, nor are there any indications the man took his own life.

The victim's identity will be released after his family has been notified.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.