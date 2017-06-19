J-P: Rain chances remain elevated

Spotty showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast this week. For Tuesday, we'll see a chance for thunderstorms mainly south of I-20 through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Wednesday should be slightly drier.

We can expect much more widespread rain coming up Thursday and Friday. Much of the late week forecast will depend on the track of a tropical system in the Gulf. At this point, we'll keep the rain chances high - especially for areas farther to the south of I-85 and toward the Gulf Coast.

What about beach plans this week? It's not going to be the best weather for anything outdoors. Rain chances will remain near 100-percent Tuesday and Wednesday with very breezy conditions. The system which will likely become Tropical Storm Cindy will result in some flooding conditions across the Gulf Coast with rainfall amounts between 6 and 10 inches based on forecast models. The most likely landfall is between New Orleans and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Locally, the rain chances will remain elevated Saturday and Sunday with rain chances around 40-percent each day. Expect highs in the mid 80s. As always, it is possible a few storms could become briefly strong this week.

