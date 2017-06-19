SBI investigating shooting involving Birmingham police officers

According to the Birmingham Police Department, authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Rose Drive.

Right now, officer involved shooting in the 200 block of Rose drive. More information to follow. — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) June 20, 2017

According to police, a neighbor called about someone walking down the street with a gun. When police arrived on the scene in unmarked cars, they identified themselves and questioned the suspect.

At some point afterward, shots were fired. The suspect was hit. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved in the incident were not injured.

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say the State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.

