Keeping splash pads safe for the summer

Cities are taking steps to insure water facilities are safe and clean from bacteria.

On Monday, kids were enjoying the Sicard Hollow Sports Complex. It's been open for a few weeks. Vestavia Hills works to keep the splash pad safe and clean.

"With our splash pad in particular, we do not utilize re-circulated water. It's fresh water. So when we turn on our splash pad, it's similar to turning on the faucet in your kitchen," Cinnamon McCulley, Communication Manager for Vestavia Hills, said.

The Gardendale splash pad was shut down after one boy had an accident and feces was found. That water pad was cleaned.

Normally, chemicals levels are checked every day for chlorine and PH levels to make sure the pad is safe for use. The Jefferson County Health Department regulates the facility and it rates normally 98 or higher.

Vestavia Hills has a similar policy if one of their kids have any accidents. "We shut it down and then utilize all required procedures to be sure all the surfaces are cleaned. All the water is clean. Thoroughly cleaned before any citizen utilizes the surfaces again," McCulley said.

Numbers are prominent at the splash pad to call maintenance workers if an issues arises. The people in Gardendale and in Vestavia Hills realize just how important these splash pads are for parents and their children.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.