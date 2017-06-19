Summer camp remembers 8-year-old fatally struck by vehicle

The eight-year-old fatally struck by a vehicle on Joppa Road on Father’s Day was described as “fun loving” by one of his counselor’s in summer camp.



“Savage was my boy,” Tyler Chatman said about Amere Savage, commonly known as Savage by family and friends.



“Everytime I saw him, I couldn’t help but smile,” Chatman said while tearing up.



Savage was riding his scooter when he was fatally struck in Gate City Sunday afternoon.



Neighbors said he had been visiting his father for Father’s Day. Several children were in the nearby park when the incident took place.



Chatman said when he arrived at the Northeast YMCA for summer camp Monday, several of Savage’s friends were gathered in prayer in the gym.



“I explained to them I know it’s hard to go to sleep with your best friend with you and wake up the next day without them,” Chatman said.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved;