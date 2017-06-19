Summer camp remembers 8-year-old fatally struck by vehicle

According to the Birmingham Police Department, authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.More >>
According to the Birmingham Police Department, authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.More >>
Tuesday night, two Birmingham organizations are teaming up to help parents, teens, and preteens learn about the shadowy world of human trafficking.More >>
Tuesday night, two Birmingham organizations are teaming up to help parents, teens, and preteens learn about the shadowy world of human trafficking.More >>
Cities are taking steps to insure water facilities are safe and clean from bacteria.More >>
Cities are taking steps to insure water facilities are safe and clean from bacteria.More >>
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $1.2 million grant to spur economic growth in Alabama counties hit hard by job losses in the coal and mining industries.More >>
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $1.2 million grant to spur economic growth in Alabama counties hit hard by job losses in the coal and mining industries.More >>
The eight year old fatally struck by a vehicle on Joppa Road on Father’s Day was described as “fun loving” by one of his counselor’s in summer camp. “Savage...More >>
The eight year old fatally struck by a vehicle on Joppa Road on Father’s Day was described as “fun loving” by one of his counselor’s in summer camp.More >>