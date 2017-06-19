Congressman Rogers says security changes are coming

Alabama’s Third District Congressman, Mike Rogers of Calhoun County, believes threats against members of Congress have reached a new low.
“Most recently there have been threats against children and spouses,” Rep. Rogers said. “You don’t threaten member’s families. That is a new phenomenon and a new low and it’s happening across the country.”
Rogers said Capitol Hill Police and individual members are taking a closer look at security in the wake of last week’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia during a Republican Baseball Team practice.
“We have to think differently about things not only in our district, but up there (Washington, D.C.) that in the past we have just taken for granted.”
