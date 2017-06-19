Alabaster woman recounts emotions while filming shark at gulf shores

It was a vacation unlike any Kayla Blanks had experienced before.

“It was very scary. It was very surreal,” she said in a phone interview Monday. “I never thought going into the ocean there'd be a shark that close to the shore.”

But she saw it firsthand Friday afternoon. She was on the beach with her napping daughter when it happened.“There were some people in front of me sitting along the water line and all of a sudden I hear, ‘Shark!’”she recounts.

She rushed to the shore while pressing record on her phone. That's when she saw the shark chasing a big fish.



“He was very aggressive like he was very hungry and was going to do anything to get that fish,” she remembered.



While she was recording, she saw a family of five, including three children, floating on a raft. Blanks says people were yelling at them to get out of the water, but the family was oblivious.



“The shark is still coming for them. The shark's mouth was open as he was jumping up behind the people so they were literally inches away from the shark.”

She says that's when a man rushed in, grabbed the smallest child and alerted the family. Turns out, that man, is a firefighter with the Montevallo Volunteer Fire Department.

In the end, no one was hurt. And Blanks says this won't stop her from going back. But it was an awakening experience. “It kind of put a new perspective that you have to be aware of what's around you or could possibly be around you.”



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.