Birmingham Mitsubishi dealership was burglarized on Father's Day

There was a break-in at a car dealership on Father's Day.

"Well when I pulled in and seen all of the cars. I didn't know what to expect." Justine Porter of Birmingham Mitsubishi said.

Some time Sunday, someone broke into Birmingham Mitsubishi through a back wall. They ended up stealing three customers' cars in the shop for repairs. Tools were also taken. If that wasn't enough four flatscreen television sets were stolen.

"Not really outrage. Just more along the lines of come on. I mean it's ridiculous." Porter said

Monday, the car dealership owner was checking with his insurance and notifying customers. There are plans to install more burglar bars on the back of the dealership.

"Despite all that was going one we are still open for business. We are going to cater to our customers. We are going to put them first. We should keep them happy." Porter said. Birmingham Mitsubishi officials said there have been break-ins in the past, despite that, they won't let the latest incident drive them out of the community. "We have been here for 12 years. I've been here a year. We are committed to the area. No thug, no criminal, that is not going to deter us. Run us away from the area." Porter said.

Anyone with information on the thieves can contact the Birmingham Police Department.



