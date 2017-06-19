FIRST ALERT: What to expect along the Alabama and Florida Gulf

The tropical disturbance 93L has now moved into the southern Gulf of Mexico. There is an 80 percent chance the system could develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. The Hurricane Hunters are investigating the system this afternoon, although tropical storm force wind gusts are already occurring in a large band of rain east of the center (see graphic).

This large band of rain will be the bigger story with respect to the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. You can see this large plume of rain moving north so this will bring a chance of heavy rain over the next 48 hours for places like Panama City west to Gulf Shores. There will be a threat for flooding and possibly a severe storm capable of producing a brief spin-up tornado. Tropical storm force wind gusts over 39 mph will also be possible within this heavier rain band.

(HRRR Data valid for 9 a.m. Tuesday)

Our 15km VIPIR BAMS Model shows a landfall over southeast Louisiana, while other data like the RPM and NAM suggests more of a west track towards western Louisiana or Texas. You can see the preliminary forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. You can also view these forecasts on your WBRC First Alert Weather App. There seems to be lots of agreement that the center of the system will maintain a northwest track, which would keep the center of circulation west of the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. That said, the axis of rain streaming northward (east of the center) will bring a continued threat of flooding, possibly into Thursday for the Alabama Gulf Coast. I do expect improvements beginning on Thursday, especially the further east you go. As the system moves inland and gets caught up in the westerly flow, it will bring an increase chance of scattered showers and storms for our area on Thursday and Friday. We are also monitoring newly formed Tropical Storm Bret but this system will remain well south of our region and over the Caribbean. Be sure to check with J-P for updates throughout the evening on WBRC.

