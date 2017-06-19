FIRST ALERT UPDATE: All eyes on the tropics this week

There's a good chance for rain and thunderstorms throughout Monday afternoon and early evening, especially for areas south of I-20. The primary threat will be heavy rain and some occasional gusty winds. Temperatures will hold in the mid 80s throughout the afternoon. We'll continue to see some thunderstorms through 8 p.m. with some clearing later tonight. Expect overnight lows to fall into the upper 60s.

The sky will be partly sunny on Tuesday with much lower rain chances as cool front tracks across the area. Expect a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will hold around 30 percent on Thursday thanks to a stalled front across the state.

We can expect much more widespread rain coming up Thursday and Friday. Much of the late week forecast will depend on the track of a tropical system in the Gulf. At this point, we'll keep the rain chances high, especially for areas farther to the south of I-85 and toward the Gulf Coast.

What about beach plans this week? It's not going to be the best weather for anything outdoors. Rain chances will remain around 70 percent Tuesday through at least Thursday with very breezy conditions. A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will play a huge role in this week's weather. While I do not anticipate the track taking the system into Alabama or Florida, I do believe we will see some periods of heavy rain along the Gulf Coast. In fact, flooding is a possibility. Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircrafts are currently flying this area of low pressure and we should know more later today concerning the development.

Locally, the rain chances will remain elevated Saturday and Sunday with rain chances around 40 percent each day. Expect highs in the mid 80s. As always, it is possible a few storms could become briefly strong this week. Make sure you remain weather aware and have the WBRC First Alert Weather app with you for updates and the latest radar and storm tracks.

