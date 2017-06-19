Job Readiness Workshop to be held prior to Regional Job Fair

The Alabama Career Center System will host a series of free job readiness workshops from June 19 through June 23 at career centers throughout Northeast Alabama.

Staff from the career centers will conduct the training, which will cover topics like résumé preparation, interview skills, how to “dress for success,” and soft skills such as timeliness and proper communication skills. Workshop participants will receive a certificate that they can present to employers at the job fair on June 27.

Participants are urged to register for the workshop. You can do so at this link: https://www.labor.alabama.gov/jobfair/.

