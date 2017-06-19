United Pet Group expands recall on rawhide dog chew treats

Previously, United Pet Group issued a recall on American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide rawhide dog chew products.

The company determined these brands possibly contained a dangerous chemical.

United Pet Group has extended the recall to include eight private label product brands.

Consumers who purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of them or return the products for a full refund.

For more information about the recall extension and a full list of private label brands, please visit this link: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm563544.htm

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.