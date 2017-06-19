FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking developing showers, storms locally; 2 tropical disturbances

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking developing showers and storms locally Monday and watching tropical moisture advance northward. Starting to see a few showers forming across Central Alabama and we will see a band of showers and storms forming near the I-59/20 corridor through the afternoon hours.



There may be enough instability for a strong storm or two and the main threat will be for damaging wind gusts. The chance is greatest near and south of I-20 where the instability is highest. Tropical, heavy downpours are likely with storms and that could interrupt your outdoor activities and create hazardous driving conditions.



TROPICAL FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A little later today we could see two tropical disturbances form into tropical cyclones. The one we are most focused on is located by the Yucatan Peninsula and the other is near Trinidad and Tobago. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue along the Gulf Coast today and tomorrow as the tropical system shifts north and westward with time. We will see the greatest chance for rain and storms associated with the tropical system and a washed out front to the south of I-20 tonight through Tuesday.



On Wednesday, if the track is more west with time, then our chance for rain and storms won’t be as high and will average around 30 to 40 percent. Data does show the tropical system being directed north and eastward closer to the Thursday time frame, and that would mean a greater rain and storm chance returning to all of Alabama.



With clouds and showers and storms around daily, I trimmed back a little on daytime highs. High tropical moisture present will mean muggy days and warm nights though.



Tracking multiple systems on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

