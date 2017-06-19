Honey-Orange Buttermilk Pie

Ingredients:

Buttermilk-Cornmeal Pastry Dough:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp plain yellow cornmeal

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup cold butter

1/4 cup cold shortening

3 to 4 Tbsp whole buttermilk

Directions:



Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal & the salt in a large bowl. Cut the butter & the shortening into the mixture using a fork or your fingers until crumbly in texture making certain to leave some of the fat in large bits. Drizzle the buttermilk over the mixture & shape the dough into a disc.

Place the dough disc between two sheets of plastic wrap. Roll the dough into a 12-inch circle. Remove the top piece of plastic & invert the dough into a lightly greased 10-inch pie plate. Remove the second piece of plastic wrap. Fit the dough down into the pie plate. Lift the excess dough hanging over the sides & fold it under so that it rests on the lip of the pan. Crimp the dough around edges in a decorative pattern. Secure a few pieces of the dough underneath the lip of the pie plate. Chill 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place the unbaked crust on a half sheet pan. Place a piece of parchment paper into the crust. Top with pie weights or dried beans. Bake on the middle oven rack 15 minutes. Remove the partially baked crust from the oven. Remove the pie weights or dried beans. Cool 10 minutes before filling & baking further according to recipe instructions.

Pie Filling:

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup whole buttermilk

1/2 cup butter, melted & cooled

1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup sugar

2 Tbsp ap flour

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Fresh peaches, strawberries, blueberries & blackberries

Directions:

Prepare the Buttermilk-Cornmeal Pastry Dough according to instructions. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees. Whisk together the eggs, the buttermilk, the butter, the orange juice, the honey, the lemon zest & the lemon juice. In a separate large bowl, combine the sugar, the flour & the salt. Slowly whisk the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture until smooth. Pour the filling into the partially baked pie crust.

Bake on the middle oven rack 50 to 60 minutes or until set but slightly jiggly in the center of the pie. Cool 1 hour. Chill 8 hours. Slice into wedges. Serve with fresh peaches, strawberries, blueberries & blackberries.

