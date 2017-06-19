Honey-Orange Buttermilk Pie

Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a man's death following a wreck and an altercation with police and sheriff's deputies.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking developing showers and storms locally Monday and watching tropical moisture advance northward.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a fatal, single-vehicle crash that has closed County Road 22 in Shelby County.More >>
A 50-year-old man is recovering after he was shot early Monday morning in northern Jefferson County.More >>
An 8-year-old boy is in Children's of Alabama after being struck by a car while playing on a scooter Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.More >>
