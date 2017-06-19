Jefferson Co. man injured in early Monday morning shooting

A 50-year-old man is recovering after he was shot early Monday morning in northern Jefferson County.

Just after 4:30 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 8500 block of Brasher Road.

Deputies say the victim was outside the home arguing with a man he knows. During the argument, the man pulled a hand gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim ran into the home and shut the door. The suspect fired a shot through the door which hit the victim in the chest. The suspect then left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.