UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Shelby Co. crash

Alabama State Troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Clanton died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Shelby County.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Clanton died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Shelby County.More >>
The Alabama Career Center System will host a series of free job readiness workshops from June 19 through June 23 at career centers throughout Northeast Alabama.More >>
The Alabama Career Center System will host a series of free job readiness workshops from June 19 through June 23 at career centers throughout Northeast Alabama.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a rezoning request Monday for a portion of the Springbrook neighborhood along McFarland Boulevard.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a rezoning request Monday for a portion of the Springbrook neighborhood along McFarland Boulevard.More >>
Previously, United Pet Group issued a recall on American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide rawhide dog chew products.More >>
Previously, United Pet Group issued a recall on American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide rawhide dog chew products.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a man's death following a wreck and an altercation with police and sheriff's deputies.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a man's death following a wreck and an altercation with police and sheriff's deputies.More >>