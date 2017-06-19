UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Shelby Co. crash

Alabama State Troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Clanton died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The teenager was killed when the 2005 Jeep Liberty she was driving left the road on Shelby County 22 and hit several trees. The crash happened in the Dogwood Community,

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.