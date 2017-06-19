1 dead in Shelby Co. wreck, CR-22 closed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a  fatal, single-vehicle crash that has closed County Road 22 in Shelby County. 

One fatality has been confirmed. 

Troopers advise motorists to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. 

