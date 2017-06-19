Pedestrian killed in Tuscaloosa

A pedestrian was killed in Tuscaloosa Friday night, after being struck by a bus.



According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers found 46-year-old Arthur Farmer unresponsive at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Jack Warner Parkway.

TPD says according to witness accounts, the victim was crossing Jack Warner Parkway when he was struck by a charter bus. Witnesses say the charter bus entered the intersection under a green light.



TPD says Farmer was pronounced dead at DCH Regional Medical Center.



