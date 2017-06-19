Mickey: Scattered showers today while we watch the tropics

We begin our Monday morning with overcast skies with a few scattered showers, mainly west of I-65. Look for scattered showers to continue through mid-week and a front is expected to stall across our area. Look for highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

There is a developing tropical system that could enter in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. Right now it appears poised to move across the Yucatan Peninsula. Depending on what this tropical system does, our forecast could differ greatly. At least one forecast model shows us getting a lot of tropical moisture Tuesday and Wednesday. And then, it will likely depend if this system stalls across the southeast and slowly dissipates--or continues to move northward. Of course if the system never fully develops or changes direction, our percentage of precipitation will drop off significantly.

Another tropical system could develop as the system moves westward toward the Caribbean.

At this point, a chance of scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week and going into the weekend.

I hope it's a good Monday for ya!

