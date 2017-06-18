Wes: Areas of rain and storms will linger into the morning hours

RAIN AND STORMS CONTINUE: Scattered areas of rain and possible storms will continue to impact our area overnight as a cool front approaches. The storms have remained below severe levels however some have produced intense lightning and locally heavy rain. Some of this wet weather may still be around for the drive in tomorrow morning. The threat for storms will continue into tomorrow as a cool front moves into the state. This front is now expected to stall as the tropical system develops over the Gulf. This will mean a continuing chance for a pop-up storms and showers for Tuesday and Wednesday, especially south of I-20. If the tropical system moves in our direction, we could have a significant rain and severe weather threat by Thursday or Friday.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: There is now an 80% chance that a tropical system will form over the Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours. There is better model agreement that this system will track northwest towards the central Gulf by Tuesday and then perhaps west-northwest towards Louisiana. A large plume of tropical moisture is already surging north towards Florida and it is likely some heavier rain and storms will be impacting the coast at time tomorrow and especially beginning on Tuesday. Localized flooding will be a concern as the tropical system lifts into the northern Gulf of Mexico. Intensity forecasts suggest the system could become a tropical storm before landfall. Water temperatures are plenty warm in the Gulf.

The latest North American Model remains quite interesting as it shows the system nearing the Louisiana Gulf Coast and then looping back out over the Gulf and nearly stalling. There is a massive heat wave impacting the southwest United States, with highs expected to reach 120° in Phoenix on Tuesday. The large high-pressure ridge responsible for this heat wave could influence more of a westerly track. The Global Forecast system shows a westward jog and then a northward movement towards Louisiana. There is another tropical system that will soon enter the Caribbean. It is possible this system could become better organized but there is better agreement that this tropical system will remain well south. We will keep you posted and be sure to check our WBRC First Alert Weather app for tropical track updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.