Trash or treasure? The surprising mission behind a giant pile of plastic

What at first seemed like a pile of trash turned out to be one woman’s treasure.

A large pile of plastic garbage bags piling up behind a building near the intersection of 17th Street North and 1st Avenue North caught attention. A person who works nearby said people would occasionally pull up and throw what was believed to be trash over the chain linked fence and drive away.

But after looking up property records and talking with area businesses, we learned that those bags don’t contain trash at all. They are plastic bottles, which are turned into lifesaving mammogram treatments.

“When we’re talking about a mammogram, it takes about a ton of plastic,” explained Raque’l Smith, executive director of PinkTopps.

The organization she founded collects donated plastic bottles from around the Birmingham area and recycles the material with Waste Pro. The process produces money the organization uses for mammograms.

PinkTopps typically generates enough for three mammograms a month and the pile of plastic behind the building seen Sunday is two-and-a-half weeks’ worth of donations.

“We want everyone to donate their plastic,” Smith said. “It's a way to make the city beautiful, so if we can help keep the city beautiful by recycling and help save lives, it's a win-win.”

Smith is currently raising money for two portable trailers that will house plastic donations. The trailers will replace the downtown collection site.

For more information, visit www.pinktopps.org/.

