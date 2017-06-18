BPD IDs boy hit, killed while playing on scooter

Birmingham PD: Boy, 8, struck and killed by car while playing on scooter

Authorities have identified an 8-year-old boy died who died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a car while playing on a scooter,

Police say Amere Savage was transported to Children's of Alabama for treatment where he later died.

Savage was hit on Joppa Avenue and 66th Courtway South.

Investigators believe it was an accident.

A witness told police lots of kids were playing outside in a park with no adult supervision.

No word on if charges will be filed in the incident.

