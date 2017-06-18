Birmingham PD: Boy, 8, struck and killed by car while playing on scooter

An 8-year-old boy is in Children's of Alabama after being struck by a car while playing on a scooter Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.More >>
There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical system will form over the Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS SUNDAY AFTERNOON:
The area of low pressure which brought about early Sunday showers and thunderstorms will continue drifting south and out over the waters of the open Gulf later Sunday.More >>
The weak upper trough will remain over the region Sunday with scattered showers and storms expected once again, with the best chances during peak heating.More >>
There is an 80 percent chance that over the next five days a tropical (or sub-tropical) cyclone could form over the Gulf. ?More >>
