Birmingham PD: Boy, 8, struck and killed by car while playing on scooter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

An 8-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a car while playing on a scooter Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.

Police say the boy was transported to Children's of Alabama for treatment where he later died.

Investigators believe it was an accident and the driver is still talking with officers.

A witness told police lots of kids were playing outside in a park with no adult supervision.

