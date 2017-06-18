FIRST ALERT: Storms approaching from the northwest; tropical development likely over Gulf

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical system will form over the Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours. I’ve been eagerly awaiting the new model runs this afternoon and we will have more updates arriving after 7 p.m. The latest North American Model run is quite interesting as it shows the system nearing the Louisiana Gulf Coast and then looping back out over the Gulf and nearly stalling. There is a massive heat wave impacting the southwest United States, with highs expected to reach 120 in Phoenix on Tuesday. The large high-pressure ridge responsible for this heat wave could influence more of a westerly track over the Gulf. The Global Forecast system has been rather consistent in moving the system north, possibly making a landfall between New Orleans to Fort Walton. Historically, this is one of the common paths with a system like this. Model data suggests the system could produce heavier rain along the Gulf Coast as early as Tuesday. So if you have a trip planned to the Gulf Coast, continue to check in for updates. Also, check out our First Alert Weather App for updates.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS THIS EVENING: We’ve seen a lot more wet weather on the radar today. I’m keeping an eye on a more organized line of rain and thunderstorms to the northwest. There is a chance this stormy weather could d rop southeast and impact the area this evening, especially western portions of the area. Some storms may be strong or severe, with intense lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. The threat for storms will continue into tomorrow as a cool front moves into the state. This front is now expected to stall as the tropical system develops over the Gulf. This will mean a continuing chance for pop-up storms and showers for Tuesday and Wednesday, especially south of I-20. If the tropical system moves in our direction, we could have a significant rain and severe weather threat by Thursday or Friday. Stay tuned!

