First Alert: Possible storms in the forecast for Sunday afternoon

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

The area of low pressure which brought about early Sunday showers and thunderstorms will continue drifting south and out over the waters of the open Gulf later Sunday. This system is in advance of an approaching front approaching from the north and west. The front will slowly sink south and east toward Northwest Alabama and while there is no expectation for the front to reach Central Alabama today or tonight, storms ahead of the front could become marginally severe this afternoon and evening, particularly during hours of maximum afternoon heating.

The storms may contain some strong straight line winds. With abundant moisture in place, any instability in the atmosphere could produce some of these stronger storms. The main rain area will shift north and west later today and into the evening. In areas where it isn't raining, expect hot, muggy conditions. A break from the influence of this tropical ridge of moisture begins Monday with a cold front bringing the focus for showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of this front. Numerous showers and storms especially along and north of I-20 can be expected.

Tuesday, the front begins to stall and the highest rain chances will shift into South and East Alabama. The weather outlook is less clear Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing chances for a developing Tropical Cyclone in the Gulf. Some weather factors may influence a more northerly direction for the storm and its associated moisture. Even if the system takes a more westerly turn away from the Alabama Gulf Coast, the abundant moisture will mean rain chances are becoming more and more likely from Wednesday through Friday.

