Fred: Scattered showers and storms expected in the week ahead

The weak upper trough will remain over the region Sunday with scattered showers and storms expected once again, with the best chances during peak heating. Look for afternoon highs in the mid to upper eighties. The southern edge of the next system will reach our area Monday in the form of a cold front. This will further increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms along the front. As the front loses, its push will slow as it moves across the state with rain chances lingering in South and East Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday as the front continues to dissipate. For Thursday into Friday, the chances for tropical storm formation in the Gulf could further enhance rain as it draws north toward the Southeast.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: A broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is expected while it moves slowly northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula Sunday and over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico early next week, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form. Heavy rains are expected over portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next several days. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to possibly investigate this system Sunday. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the formation of a tropical system at 80 percent over the next five days.