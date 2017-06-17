Bessemer PD investigating shooting on Morgan Road - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Bessemer PD investigating shooting on Morgan Road

(Source: RAYCOM images) (Source: RAYCOM images)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Police in Bessemer are responding to a shooting on Morgan Road.

Police have not confirmed any other details.

