Wes: There's an 80 percent chance of tropical development over the Gulf in the next 5 days

FIRST ALERT FOR TROPICAL DISTURBANCE: There is an 80 percent chance that over the next five days a tropical (or sub-tropical) cyclone could form over the Gulf. Some of the forecast data suggests this system could enter the northern Gulf by Wednesday. This is a good possibility considering some of the other larger scale weather features, like an approaching cold front over the southeast. Once the system becomes better defined we should be able to offer finer details regarding which part of the northern Gulf will be impacted. If you have a trip planned, I would certainly check in with us in the morning and tomorrow evening because this system has the potential to produce very heavy rain and unsettled weather along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. Plus, there could be a tropical storm threat if this system strengthens. As for our area, the disturbance could help prolong the chance for scattered storms and showers next week. Be on the lookout for tropical alerts on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.



FATHER’S DAY: It looks like the environmental conditions will be more favorable for storms and showers Sunday. Some of the higher resolution data suggests we could see storms and showers d rop in from the northwest over West Alabama prior to lunchtime. This scattered storm and shower development will build further east during the day. It’s going to be another steamy day, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.



FRONT ARRIVES MONDAY: The chance for rain will ramp up again on Monday as a cool front crosses the area. This will bring a good chance for a passing thunderstorm or shower. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out on Monday, with gusty winds and frequent lightning. The axis of rain and storms will d rop into south Alabama on Tuesday however we could have a few lingering showers south of I-20. Any break in the humidity won’t last long because tropical moisture will be on the return by the end of the week. This front could help turn disturbance 93L northeast. Be sure to check in with Fred for our next LIVE updates beginning at 5 a.m.

