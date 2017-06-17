Birmingham PD identifies man shot to death Saturday

A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham, according to police.

Lt. Sean Edwards confirmed it happened on 2nd Court and 12th Street West. According to him, three men were sitting outside Rickwood Apartments when they were confronted by two other men about some stolen merchandise.

The confrontation led to an argument and that escalated to gunfire.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton identified the victim as 30-year-old Erwin Jones.

"The reality is, nothing should be that bad to lead to actually taken somebody's life. If you live close together, we're in the same community, all those kind of things, I just think there should be other ways to solve our differences. Pulling out guns is definitely not the answer," Edwards said.

The two other men were not hurt.

Investigators do not have anyone in custody at this time.

“Truly a sad situation and unfortunately one we have seen too many times. Problems must be resolved without killing,” Shelton said.

