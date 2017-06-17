Childersburg cyclist struck, killed on Hwy. 280 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Childersburg cyclist struck, killed on Hwy. 280

A Childersburg man died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle Friday night on Highway 280.

It happened near the Merkel Mountain community. Twenty-seven-year-old Chilton Russell Wesley was killed when a Nissan Altima hit him.

Troopers are investigating the incident.

