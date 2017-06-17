Heatherwood Hills Country Club reopens after 8 years

Don't look now but it's golf season and there's a new golf option in North Shelby County now available to the public.

After being closed for eight years, Heatherwood Hills Country Club held a grand-reopening on Saturday. Board member Jim Sartain says that golfers will find the course to be more user-friendly with new Celebration Bermuda fairways and new Tifeagle Bermuda greens.

Sartain says that many fairways have been widened and bunkers reshaped, which have made the course more playable and thus more enjoyable.

As several golf courses and country clubs have fallen on hard times, board members at Heatherwood Hills say that the resurrection of their course will continue to help make the Hoover-North Shelby County area thrive.

Heatherwood Hills Country Club is located off Caldwell Mill Road in North Shelby County. Lunch is served daily as the restaurant is open to the public. Greens fees are $30 on weekdays and $40 on weekends.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.