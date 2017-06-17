FIRST ALERT: Tropical disturbance will enter the Gulf next week

FIRST ALERT FOR TROPICAL DISTURBANCE: This weekend we will be monitoring a tropical disturbance over the Caribbean. Disturbance 93L is expected to drift north and some data suggests the system could enter the northern Gulf by Wednesday. This could produce heavy rain along coastal areas for the second half of the work-week and there is a chance this could increase our chance for rain and storms again. It is possible this disturbance could develop into a depression or tropical storm so stay tuned. You can find tropical updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: This afternoon we are tracking an axis of scattered showers and storms lined up from Sylacauga northeast to Piedmont. These showers and storms will be drifting north and northwest impacting locations east of I-65 through the early evening. Temperatures remain quite steamy, with highs in the 80s and I’m expecting lows in the 70s.

FRONT ARRIVES MONDAY: Tomorrow will be much like today, with a few afternoon storms and highs in the upper 80s. The chance for rain will ramp up again on Monday as a cool front crosses the area. This will bring a good chance for a passing thunderstorm or shower. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out on Monday, with gusty winds and frequent lightning. The axis of rain and storms will d rop into south Alabama on Tuesday however we could have a few lingering showers south of I-20. Any break in the humidity won’t last long because tropical moisture will be on the return by the end of the week. We will also be monitoring disturbance 93L for possible impacts on our local weather.

