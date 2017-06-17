Gardendale City leaders respond to splash pad concerns

Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland is assuring the public the city's splash pad is safe after several parents reported an incident Friday afternoon.



In one post on Facebook, a mom says a young boy had a bathroom accident and feces spread around the splash pad and the adjacent park.



The woman says she reached out to the Gardendale Police Department and the Jefferson County Health Department and no one would offer help.



Mayor Hogeland tells WBRC they have an attendant on duty during the peak hours Thursday - Sunday. He says the attendant is not required, but they have the employee on site to assist with birthday parties and other duties.



Mayor Hogeland says Friday afternoon the attendant went to another park to secure a gate and that is when the bathroom accident occurred.



Mayor Hogeland says once the attendant returned to the splash pad and discovered what happened, the attendant immediately shut down the splash pad for cleaning and sanitation.



Mayor Hogeland says he will be investigating on Monday if someone contacted city leaders and what steps were taken in this case, as well as how to prepare for future incidents.



Mayor Hogeland posted this statement on several Facebook posts as well, to help calm parents' fears.



"I met with the employee that was working in the parks this evening. We discussed what had happened. In this type occurrence, we have specific protocols for our employees to follow such as temporary closure, dumping of water, cleaning, super chlorination, etc.



Once notified, proper procedures were taken. The slides and equipment have been cleaned. The water was tested and the splash pad was reopened. I

will be meeting with my my parks and recreation director and police chief on Monday.



"The proper number to call to report any unsafe conditions is the police dispatch office at 205-631--8787, then they should notify our parks and recreation director- 24/7."



