Homewood police chase and catch suspect on warrant

Homewood police ensued in a chase of a vehicle, which they spotted in downtown Homewood on Rosedale behind 18th street.

Sgt. John Carr confirmed that the vehicle was pulled over and the suspect was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. The suspect then jumped in the car and drove off. Police chased him to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd where the suspect crashed into an SVU with a family inside.

Suspect is currently facing the charge of attempting to allude on top of his misdemeanor warrant.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.