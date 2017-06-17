Fred: Due to more moisture and humid conditions, showers are expected

The main feature as the weekend begins is an area of low pressure moving toward the Gulf Coast producing some areas of heavy rain as it goes. This system is expected to move along the Alabama Gulf Coast today and into tonight producing the best rain chances over South Alabama. There will continue to be a strong onshore wind flow bringing more moisture north and continuing to produce humid conditions area wide. We're still expecting afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms during the hours of maximum afternoon heating. Scattered showers and storms Father's Day afternoon will again be heat-of-the-day driven.

A front will approach Monday which will serve to increase rain activity along and just ahead of the front. The front will slow or stall as it moves across the state meaning rain chances will linger longer in East and South Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday into Friday, the forecast becomes more dependent on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. At the moment it still appears the moisture from the disturbance will be drawn north, leading to increased in rain chances for the end of the work-week.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL STORM DEVELOPMENT: A broad trough of low pressure is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers over most of Honduras and the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this large disturbance while it moves slowly northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into the south-central Gulf of Mexico early next week. The National Hurricane Center is there is a 70 percent chance for tropical development over the next five days. Also, a tropical wave is about 1600 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. This disturbance continues to show signs of organization, and some additional development is possible during the next couple of days before conditions become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation. This system, too, has a 70 percent chance for tropical development over the next five days. The forecast track for this system takes it into the Eastern Caribbean.

