Fred: Scattered showers and thunderstorms due to pattern in the tropics

Another warm, humid morning with plenty of tropical moisture out there and with afternoon highs near 90 both today and tomorrow. We could still see more showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Some details about what's going on in the tropics includes an area of low pressure that is dominating the weather from the Carolinas to the western Gulf of Mexico and will linger through the weekend.

This pattern will promote scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening. The pattern will begin to change on Monday as a much broader area of low pressure builds strength over the Eastern U.S. The low will extend far enough south for a front and associated higher rain chances to move into the forecast area on Monday. As the front moves south, rain chances should be lower over North and West Alabama Tuesday through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: A tropical wave located about 1600 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. This disturbance continues to show signs of organization and some additional development is possible during the next couple of days before conditions become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation. There is a 70 percent chance for tropical formation over the next five days.. A broad trough of low pressure is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers over most of Honduras and the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this large disturbance while it moves slowly northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into the south central Gulf of Mexico early next week. There is a 70 percent chance for tropical storm formation over the next five days.