Federal audit finds AL 'misreported' graduation rates

The State Department of Education "did not provide reasonable assurance" of correct graduation rates and "misreported” data, per the U.S. Department of Education.

The 35-page Inspector General final report details issues the DOE found on data collected from the 2013-2014 school year.

The misreported data goes back to 2010. At that time, Alabama's graduation rate was behind the national average by seven points. By 2014, the state improved 15 percentage points.

The DOE says the numbers just didn't add up.

"I don't know about the state, but I do know that school districts did not misreport graduation data,” Dr. Craig Pouncey, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent said.

One of the issues is the Alabama Occupational Diploma. It's an alternative diploma for students with disabilities.

Dr. Pouncey says he and other superintendents were directed in a memo by former State Superintendent Dr. Tommy Bice to count those students as graduates. The DOE. says Bice was advised not to do that but did it anyway.

Pouncey feels those students have a right to be counted.

"We've got a lot of great kids that might have an IQ of 75 to 100 and they can contribute in our communities. They can work at grocery stores or work at warehouses or do things that make them productive citizens and we should account for them and should follow what the law says with individuals with disability act and ensure that we educate them,” Pouncey added.

Dr. Pouncey feels politics could be at play with the audit.

The D.O.E. says the academic standards for the alternative diploma are not aligned with the state's college and career-ready standards and that's why the Feds say those students cannot be counted as graduates.

We reached out to the state but haven't heard back.

