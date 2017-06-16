Federal audit finds AL 'misreported' graduation rates

BIRMINGHAM, Al (WBRC)--The State Department of Education "did not provide reasonable assurance" of correct graduation rates and "misreported” data according to the U.S. DepartmentMore >>
The State Department of Education "did not provide reasonable assurance" of correct graduation rates and "misreported” data according to the U.S. Department of Education.More >>
The FBI still investigating what they say was a terrorist threat that led them to arrest 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed.More >>
The FBI still investigating what they say was a terrorist threat that led them to arrest 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed.More >>
Clanton resident Kim Ray is just one of several people around Alabama who have had checks stolen and then cash by possibly the same identity thief.More >>
Clanton resident Kim Ray is just one of several people around Alabama who have had checks stolen and then cash by possibly the same identity thief.More >>
Saturday morning should be sunny and humid. Expect highs in the lower 90s during the afternoon. ?More >>
Saturday morning should be sunny and humid. Expect highs in the lower 90s during the afternoon. ?More >>
Birmingham’s 311 call center received more than 16,000 requests for assistance in 2017 alone.?More >>
Birmingham’s 311 call center received more than 16,000 requests for assistance in 2017 alone.?More >>