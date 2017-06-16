Law enforcement warn about being vigilant for terrorist threats

The FBI still investigating what they say was a terrorist threat that led them to arrest 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed.

Investigators say it is important citizens everywhere to stay alert because these types of threats exist everywhere. Life is busy so often we are not paying close attention to our surroundings or other people’s behaviors.

Experts say this is exactly what terrorists want and if people just pay attention to those changes and report anything suspicious it can ultimately prevent an attack.

Law enforcement in Huntsville say thanks to a community member being vigilant, they could make this arrest. Mark McMurray is the Chief of Police in Huntsville and he says they hope this situation is a lesson to others. "If you see something say something. you need to tell us.

This investigation actually started as a tip," Chief McMurray states.

Experts say sometimes people seek out safe communities, which is why they want people to know this could happen anywhere.

Ted Sexton is a Former Homeland Security official.

"There are things that people are looking for that they think is a soft target that would bring attention to it that is why it is so important for citizens doesn't matter if they are from Greensboro or Huntsville that if they see something that is out of the norm call the police," he said.

For example:

Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, an unattended package, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations occur.

Eliciting information: A person questions individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.

Observation/Surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.

Experts say watching a person’s behavior can tell you a lot about their intentions.

"It is not to make people paranoid it is just to make them aware of their surroundings and to make then think about what is the norm and what is not the norm and if is something that peaks your sense that something is not right then call the police," Sexton explained.

