Birmingham's open data site reveals thousands of 311 calls

Birmingham’s 311 call center received more than 16,000 requests for assistance in 2017 alone.

That’s according to data available through city’s Open Data website. It also shows that more than 11,000 requests from this year are solved.

Don Lupo, of the Mayor’s Office of Citizen’s Assistance, says most of the calls are requesting information about the city.

“How do I get to the zoo? Where do I buy a car tag,” he said, giving examples of common calls.

“People that are new to town can use 311 as a great resource, but also it’s a great method of turning in a request for city services,” he explained.

More than 3,800 calls were made asking for information of that nature.

The second highest amount of calls were made for animal control, with nearly 2,000 requests.

“The biggest is dead animals,” said Lupo.

And there are calls about many other issues: 473 calls about parking meters not working; 584 calls about potholes; and over 1,100 calls about overgrown vacant lots.

“Obviously, mowing a lot or tearing down a house is going to take longer to the end than fixing a pothole,” Lupo said.

Lupo says patience is appreciated when you call. Depending on the kind of issue reported, it could take days to months to resolve it. And, keep your tracking number that’s assigned when you call. That can help if you must call back.

