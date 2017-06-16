Do you know what you are swimming in?

Just last week, the Cahaba Riverkeeper issued alerts at 12 different sites because of high or moderate E. coli levels.

The good news is this week that number dropped to only one location.

A popular swimming hole on Elder Street in Birmingham has continually tested positive for E. coli this summer, and did again on Thursday. The swimming spot is part of Shades Creek, which feeds into the Cahaba.

Even though the other sites were clean this week that could change very quickly.

"It was clean on Thursday, and we've had a little bit of rain since. And more in the forecast so that always changes things. So I would just be cautious this weekend if we get a lot of rain," said David Butler, Cahaba Riverkeeper.

That's because there is typically more bacteria that naturally drifts into the stream during rain events.

Weekly Swim reports:

Cahaba River - https://www.cahabariverkeeper.org/swimguide/

Coosa River - http://coosariver.org/swimguide/

