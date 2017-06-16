Police: Woman cashing stolen checks all over central AL

Clanton resident Kim Ray is just one of several people around Alabama who have had checks stolen and then cash by possibly the same identity thief.

"Oh, I am very irate. It has been a nightmare, a nightmare," said Ray. "I left my purse inside my vehicle and when I came out someone had busted my window out and stole my purse out of my vehicle."

That was back in the early part of May. Clanton Police posted pictures on Facebook of a woman who they believe is responsible.

Ray says in her case, the woman tried to cash over $3,000 in checks from her bank account.

"I've had to redo everything of my personal stuff," she said.

There were two checks of Ray's the woman allegedly tried to cash. One, around $1600, a teller caught at a bank in Clanton. However, the suspect ran off before police could get there.

The woman was able to make off with about $1,400 after successfully cashing another check at a bank in Midfield.

"She is making a living out of this," said Ray.

That's because the woman has also apparently been spotted in other areas of the state. Elmore County officials have release photos of a woman pulling off the same type of crime.

Just Friday, Hartselle police released similar photos.

Clanton police said they are operating under the assumption it is the same person who ripped off Ray. The pictures look similar and the pattern of crime is consistent.

"There are people that are going to continue to go through this nightmare that I am going through until we can get her caught and get her stopped," said Ray.

