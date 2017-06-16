Boy being called hero for getting mother, brother out of burning home

An 8-year-old Etowah County boy is credited with saving the lives of his mother and his brother--as a fire tore through their home.

The Griffith family lost everything but the clothes on their backs and lost their beloved dog, who was found under a bed, dead of smoke inhalation. All of this, when a fire destroyed their home in Southside Wednesday night around 8:30.

But Haley Griffith says her son, Dylan, is a hero, for getting them out just seconds before the house was fully involved and the ceiling collapsed.

Dylan said he thought fast after seeing flames come through a ceiling in the family's bathroom Wednesday night.

"I got up as fast as I can and ran in my brother's room, and then I told him, and I told him the house is on fire," Dylan recalled.

He said his 10-year-old brother, Dalton, was wearing headphones playing a video game, so he went out of his way to make sure Dalton heard him.

"And I yelled, 'Mom! The house is on fire!' And she got out--well, she ran out," Dylan continued.

"If Dylan hadn't gotten us out of the house when he did, me and his older brother wouldn't have made it out of the house," said Haley Griffith. "He definitely took charge that night and saved our lives."

Dylan's father, Greg Griffith, was at work at the time. He manages the Chili's restaurant in Gadsden. With no immediate phone service, Dylan contacted his father and other family with his iPad, which he carried out of the house, and told everyone to call 911. By the time his mother was able to get through to 911 on her own phone, four other people had called the fire in based on Dylan's Facetime chat.

Greg Griffith says the community has been overwhelmingly supportive since the fire--with donations, fundraisers like a pancake breakfast and a fishing tournament, a GoFundMe account and a MealTrain account. The family will be moving into a rental home next week.

