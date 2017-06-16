Cleanup underway at Bessemer business damaged by storms

It’s recovery day for one business owner in Bessemer.

Thursday afternoon, strong storms blew through the area where Double B Auto Sales sits on 20th Street.

Owner Rodney Blanding says around 3 in the afternoon, he and his employees were inside the shop working when a gust of wind pick up the building's metal roof and flipped it over.

Part of the tin landed on top of 10 cars, damaging them.

Blanding, who's only been here a year, says he buys wrecked cars, repairs them and then resells them to the public.

The cars that were damaged had already been fixed.

He says the roof is where the main damage lies though. He does not have insurance, but says they'll be able to rebuild, he’ll just take it as it comes.

He says the support he's received has made a huge difference.

"Starting out this morning, initially, it was me and my son. But an array of all my friends and family members came down and it's just been--it wasn't such a bad task. We had a lot of help and you know, thank God no one was hurt and we're just going to move forward and day by day," Blanding said.

Blanding applied for a permit Friday to get work stated on the repair process going.

His main focus now, he says, is getting his employees back to work so they can take care of their families.

His goal is to have the shop back up and running by Wednesday.

