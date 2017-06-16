Police: Elmore Co. school bus involved in wreck on I-65 S in Hoover

A school bus was involved in a wreck with another vehicle on Interstate 65 South Friday afternoon, according to Pelham police.

Police say about 40 kids from Holtville Middle School were on the bus were in Birmingham for a field trip. They were headed back towards the Montgomery area when the wreck happened.

Responders say they are all OK.

The Elmore County Superintendent's Office said a driver behind the bus lost control and rear-ended the bus. The bus is not able to transport the students back so another bus is on the way.

The wreck has not had a major impact on traffic and police expect the scene to be clear soon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.